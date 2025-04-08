Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $47,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $459.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.91 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

