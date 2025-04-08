Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.79 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 131.61 ($1.68). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 8,228,984 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of £270.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

