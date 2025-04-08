Faithward Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000.

Shares of OILK opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

