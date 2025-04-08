KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 336.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,499 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $69,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

