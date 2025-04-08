Faithward Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $20,194,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.34 and a 200 day moving average of $217.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

