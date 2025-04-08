TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.30

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 135.4% increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.98) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Research analysts predict that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 52,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.27), for a total value of £134,536.93 ($171,253.73). 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

