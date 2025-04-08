TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.30

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 135.4% increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
LON:TCAP opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.98) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Research analysts predict that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at TP ICAP Group
In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 52,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.27), for a total value of £134,536.93 ($171,253.73). 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCAP
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TP ICAP Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.