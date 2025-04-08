Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.70 Per Share

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 107.7% increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Johnson Service Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.19).

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 10.20 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £46,423.65 ($59,093.24). Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

