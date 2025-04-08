CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.01

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CTPE opened at GBX 444.93 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 465.87. CT Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 396 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 531.42 ($6.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.75.

CT Private Equity Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile



Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

