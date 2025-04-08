Faithward Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $279.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

