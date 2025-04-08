Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $168.08 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $168,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,104,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,277,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,619,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,935. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.