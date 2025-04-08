Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $603.34 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,915,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260,719 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $603,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.05 and a one year high of $258.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

