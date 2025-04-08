Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $176.22 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $176,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,244.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,748.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,761.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,351.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.