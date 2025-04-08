Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $531.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $646.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

