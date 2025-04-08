Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 5.0% increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Salesforce has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of CRM opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,090. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salesforce stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

