Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 866,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 288.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,254 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

