Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 3788721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.20 ($1.05).

Syncona Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £528.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.99.

About Syncona

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

