AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.25 and last traded at $113.38, with a volume of 634680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 93.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 195,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

