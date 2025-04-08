Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 13.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). Approximately 9,372,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.90. The firm has a market cap of £116.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

