Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$221.55 and traded as low as C$203.25. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$203.25, with a volume of 615 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTC shares. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price objective on Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.9 %

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$221.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$222.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

