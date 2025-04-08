SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.63. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,788 shares traded.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

