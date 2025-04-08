China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $15.09. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 45,438 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

