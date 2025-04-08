Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. United Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,570,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 35,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

