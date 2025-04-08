Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

HON stock opened at $187.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

