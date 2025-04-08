Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,696 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 118,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 114,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lam Research by 5,991.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,390,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 1,013.1% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 185,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 169,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

