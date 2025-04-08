Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.48% from the company’s previous close.

XYZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Block in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

XYZ opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Block has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $317,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,806,092. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $111,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,604.82. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Block by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Block by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

