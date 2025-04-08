Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Shares of DLTR opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

