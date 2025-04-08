Piper Sandler Cuts Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Price Target to $6.50

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 2.6 %

EARN stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $173.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.