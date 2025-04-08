Piper Sandler Cuts Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Price Target to $6.50

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.
Ellington Credit Stock Down 2.6 %
EARN stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $173.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
