Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Acquired Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently bought shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Target stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Shares of Target stock opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

