Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 275.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $164,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

