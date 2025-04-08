Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.