Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 814.2% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,976 shares of company stock valued at $127,336,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $724.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.