Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 814.2% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,976 shares of company stock valued at $127,336,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
