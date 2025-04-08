Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

