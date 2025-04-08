Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

