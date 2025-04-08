Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Palomar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. Palomar has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $143.77.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $112,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,689.70. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $768,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,388 shares in the company, valued at $45,263,706.88. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,097 shares of company stock worth $3,271,422. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

