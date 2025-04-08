Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.71.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.91 and a 200 day moving average of $268.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.60 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.