Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.