Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

