Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,959,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,653 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $590,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

