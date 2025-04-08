Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,825,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortis were worth $269,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 724.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Trading Down 2.1 %

Fortis stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.