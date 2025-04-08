Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 691,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $142,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.