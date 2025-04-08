Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376,670 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $400,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after buying an additional 228,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $654,751,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,334,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,757,000 after acquiring an additional 190,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.