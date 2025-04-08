Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 4,127 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.