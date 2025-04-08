SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Special Dividend of $0.60

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SIGA stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $380.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

