Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $164,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

