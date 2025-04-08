L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and traded as low as $72.47. L’Oréal shares last traded at $73.74, with a volume of 904,657 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

