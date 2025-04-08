4,362 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,841.78. This represents a 15.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,666 shares of company stock worth $64,800,781. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

