Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $12.05. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 5,086 shares traded.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.