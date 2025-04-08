Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $14.10. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 14,486 shares trading hands.
Telenor ASA Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.