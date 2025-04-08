Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as low as C$2.63. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 37,637 shares changing hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.19.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.

