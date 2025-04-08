Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 429,550 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 429,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Vale makes up about 3.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

